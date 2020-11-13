Search
US Equestrian Announces New Partnership with Liberty Mutual and MemberPerks Discounts

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Nov 13, 2020, 1:30 PM EST

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian welcomes Liberty Mutual as a new partner, effective November 1, 2020. With this partnership, US Equestrian members will now have access to savings on select Liberty Mutual insurance products through the MemberPerks program.

“We’re pleased to launch this new partnership with Liberty Mutual,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Dependable insurance coverage is so important, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer savings on Liberty Mutual policies to our members.”

Benefits and savings for US Equestrian members include:

  • Comprehensive home and auto insurance at competitive rates
  • 24-hour claims and emergency home repair services
  • Member group savings
  • Multi-policy discounts
  • Auto- and home-specific discounts

Members will have access to a specially trained sales team, and enrollment can be completed over the phone, online, or in person at a local sales office.

For more information on becoming a US Equestrian sponsor, please contact Layson Griffin at [email protected].