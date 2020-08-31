US Equestrian Announces New Dates and Locations for CCI3*-L and CCI4*-L Eventing National Championships

Lexington, Ky – New dates and locations have been selected for the USEF CCI3*-L and CCI4*-L Eventing National Championships for 2020.

The CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship will be held at the Galway Downs International Three-Day Event in Temecula, Calif., October 29 – November 1. The CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship will be held at the Tryon International Three-Day Event in Tryon, N.C., November 11-15.

The Galway Downs International Three-Day Event is a long-running fall season competition and one of the premier events on the West Coast. Along with the CCI3*-L National Championship, Galway Downs is a 2020 host of the Adequan® USEF Futures Team Challenge. The fall event also includes competition for Beginner Novice through FEI levels.

“We are excited to host the CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship at Galway Downs and would like to thank the USEF for the efforts to bring it to the West Coast. It is an incredible opportunity for athletes on the West Coast,” said Robert Kellerhouse, Organizer of the Galway Downs International Three-Day Event. “We are looking forward to having Clayton Fredericks as the new cross-country course designer this year, as well as unveiling the new improvements to the venue.”

In addition to the CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship, the Tryon International Three-Day Event will host a CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L, and CCI2*-L. Competitors will tackle Captain Mark Phillip’s cross-country test, built on the same grounds as the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games course.

"We are incredibly honored to be awarded the 2020 USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championships and look forward to hosting this prestigious competition on our White Oak Course,” said Sharon Decker, President of Tryon Equestrian Properties, Carolinas Operations. “We continue to be grateful to be hosting competition safely in this environment and appreciate the continued support of our equestrian community. We are looking forward to the fall competition!"

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, spectators will not be permitted on the grounds of either event.

Learn more at galwaydowns.net and tryon.com.

Questions? Contact Jenni Autry, Managing Director of Eventing, at [email protected].

