US Equestrian Announces NetJets U.S. Jumping Team for Jumping Nations Cup of Ireland CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team at the RDS Dublin Horse Show CSIO5* hosted in Dublin, Ireland, from Wednesday, August 14, through Sunday August 18, 2024. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson.



The following athletes have been selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



Lucy Davis (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.)

Spencer Smith (Wellington, Fla.)

Aaron Vale (Williston, Fla.)

McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.)



Competition Information

The RDS Dublin Horse Show will begin on Monday, August 12, and continue with top-level international jumping classes through the week, concluding with the Rolex Grand Prix of Ireland at 3:00 p.m. GMT+1/10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 18. The Jumping Nations Cup of Ireland CSIO5* for the Aga Khan Trophy is set to begin at 3:00 p.m. GMT+1/10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 16.



Event Website | Schedule | Start Lists & Results



Connect With Us

Stay up to date with the NetJets® USA Jumping Team on Facebook and Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAJumping.



The USEF International High Performances Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.