US Equestrian Announces NetJets U.S. Jumping Team for Spruce Meadows BMO Nations Cup CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced the athletes selected to the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team for the Spruce Meadows BMO Nations Cup CSIO5* hosted in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on September 11, 2021. Competition will begin this week with the start of the ‘Masters’ CSIO5* Tournament on Wednesday, September 8.



The following athletes have been selected to the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team for the Spruce Meadows BMO Nations Cup CSO5*. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.

Natalie Dean (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Alex Granato (Wellington, Fla.)

Bliss Heers (Las Vegas, Nev.)

McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.)



The ‘Masters’ Tournament at Spruce Meadows will conclude with the with the BMO Nations Cup CSIO5* and the CP International Grand Prix presented by Rolex highlighting the final week of competition in the renowned International Ring. To learn more, visit www.sprucemeadows.com/masters/.



