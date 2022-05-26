US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Canada CSIO5* and U.S. Junior Jumping Team for CSIOJ

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Canada CSIO5* hosted at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley, British Columbia, Canada, from June 1-5, 2022. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland. The two-round FEI Jumping Nations Cup CSIO5* competition will take place on Sunday, June 5, beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT.



The following athletes have been selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Karl Cook (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.)

Ailish Cunniffe (South Salem, N.Y.)

Kent Farrington (Wellington, Fla.)

Bliss Heers (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Hunter Holloway (Topeka, Kan.)



The U.S. Junior Jumping Team will be led Chef d'Equipe DiAnn Langer and wil compete in the CSIOJ competition alongside of the CSIO5*.



The following athletes have been selected to the U.S. Junior Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Leila Diab (San Fransisco, Calif.)

Sahana Ganesan (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Alexa Leong (Sacramento, Calif.)

Andrew Lopez (Portola Valley, Calif.)

Stella Wasserman (Los Angeles, Calif.)



The FEI Nations Cup CSIOJ is set for Saturday, June 4. For more information, please visit www.tbird.ca.



