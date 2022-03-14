US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team Ahead of Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Mexico CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Mexico CSIO5* in Coapexpan, Mexico, from March 16-20, 2022. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland with the team participating in their first Longines FEI Nations Cup™ series competition of the 2022 competition season. Korotkin made his first senior team appearance for the team last week in the Wellington CSIO4*, with Costa, Cunniffe, and Rinaldi all earning their first start with the senior team this week in Coapexpan.

The following athletes have been selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Maria Costa (Wellington, Fla.)

(Wellington, Fla.) Ailish Cunniffe (Wellington, Fla.)

(Wellington, Fla.) Tanner Korotkin (Wellington, Fla.)

(Wellington, Fla.) Giavanna Rinaldi (St. Charles, Ill.)

Competition Information

Competition will begin on Thursday, March 17, and continue through Sunday, March 20, concluding with the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Mexico as the final class of the weekend. The competition will be live streamed on FEI TV.

Schedule & Results

