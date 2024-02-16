US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for 2024 FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected for the NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team at the 2024 FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4* in Wellington, Fla., from Feb. 28 – March 3. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson and supported by U.S. Jumping Team Veterinarian, Dr. Heather Sherman, and U.S. Jumping Team Equine Therapist, Janus Marquis, along with the grooms and horse owners.

The following athletes have been named to the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Karl Cook (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.)

(Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.) Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.)

(Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) Zayna Rizvi (Wellington, Fla.)

(Wellington, Fla.) McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.)

Competition Information

The CSIO4* will take place Week 8 of the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Fla. The CSIO4* competition kicks off on Wednesday, February 28, and will conclude on Sunday, March 3. The Nations Cup will take place Saturday, March 2, at 4:30 p.m. ET, while the Grand Prix will take place Sunday, March 3, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

US Equestrian fans, subscribers, and members can watch the live stream of the 2024 FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4* on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV. Not a member? Join now.

Event website | Schedule | Start list and results

Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USAJumping.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.