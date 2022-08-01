US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Ireland

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team for the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Ireland, hosted in Dublin, Ireland, at the Dublin Horse Show from August 17-21, 2022. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.



The following athletes have been selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Katie Dinan (New York, N.Y.)

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.)

Chloe Reid (Ocala, Fla.)

Spencer Smith (Wellington, Fla.)

Jessica Springsteen (Colts Neck, N.J.)



The Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Ireland will take place on Friday, August 19, at 3:00 p.m. GMT, and feature two rounds of competition for the Aga Khan Trophy. Competition can be watched live here. For more information about the Dublin Horse Show, please visit www.dublinhorseshow.com.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.