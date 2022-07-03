US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for CHIO Aachen

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team for the CHIO Aachen to be held in Aachen, Germany from June 23-July 3, 2022. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and return to defend their 2021 title as champions of the Mercedes-Benz Nations Cup of Aachen CSIO5* on Thursday, June 30, with the Rolex Grand Prix of Aachen CSIO5* set for Sunday, July 3.



The following athletes have been selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.)

Chloe Reid (Ocala, Fla.)

Spencer Smith (Wellington, Fla.)

Adrienne Sternlicht (Greenwich, Conn.)

McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.)



The CHIO Aachen is a designated Observation Event for the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team ahead of team selection for the 2022 FEI Jumping World Championships. To learn more about the CHIO Aachen, please visit www.chioaachen.de/en.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.