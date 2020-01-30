US Equestrian Announces Member Updates to Kundrun USEF Dressage Development Program List

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the updated member list for the Kundrun USEF Dressage Development Program.



The Kundrun USEF Dressage Development Program provides strategic guidance and resources to athletes selected to the program, who have the perceived ability to make or contribute to podium-quality scores. Charlotte Bredahl, the current U.S. Dressage Development Coach, oversees the program with the support of the entire U.S. Dressage Program coaching staff, including Technical Advisor, Debbie McDonald, U.S. Dressage Youth Coach, George Williams, and the U.S. Young Horse Coach, Christine Traurig. The program is generously supported by Fritz and Claudine Kundrun.



“Our evaluation sessions serve as a way to help identify athletes or athlete/horse combinations with the perceived potential to represent the U.S. in international competitions and contribute to future medal-winning teams,” explained Bredahl. “During our last evaluation session we had a very exciting group and have added several athletes to the Kundrun USEF Development Program list. We also saw some additional talented combinations participate in the evaluation sessions and we are looking forward to seeing these combinations continue their development in the coming months, which will hopefully lead to their addition to the program in the future.”



In alphabetical order, the following athlete/horse combinations are members of the program:



Nora Batchelder (Williston, Fla.) with Faro SQF, her and Andrea Whitcomb’s 12-year-old Hanoverian gelding



Jennifer Baumert (Wellington, Fla.) with Handsome, Betsy Juliano LLC’s 15-year-old Hanoverian gelding



Michael Bragdell (Colora, Md.) with Qredit Hilltop, Hilltop Farm Inc.’s 12-year-old Oldenburg stallion, and Sternlicht Hilltop, Hilltop Farm Inc.’s 10-year-old Hanoverian stallion



Niki Clarke (Temecula, Calif.) with Coral Reef Scoobidooh, Coral Reef Ranch’s 11-year-old Hanoverian gelding



Lehua Custer (North Hollywood, Calif.) with F.J. Ramzes, Wendy Sasser’s 10-year-old KWPN gelding



Claire Darnell (Moorpark, Calif.) with Harrold S, her eight-year-old KWPN gelding



Kristina Harrison (Burbank, Calif.) with Finley, her 10-year-old KWPN gelding



Sara Hassler (Chesapeake City, Md.) with Harmony’s Boitano, Leslie Malone’s 14-year-old KWPN gelding



Chris Hickey (Wellington, Fla.) with Straight Horse Zackonik, Cecelia Stewart’s 10-year-old Danish Warmblood mare\



Jennifer Hoffmann (Carlsbad, Calif.) with Rondoro Noblesse, her nine-year-old Austrian Warmblood stallion



Katie Johnson (Greenwood Village, Colo.) with Paxton, Kylee Lourie’s nine-year-old Westphalian gelding



Rachel Chowanec Kaney (Orangeburg, S.C.) with Parsifal BRH, her 11-year-old Andalusian stallion



Jodie Kelly-Baxley (Destin, Fla.) with Caymus, Beth Godwin’s 13-year-old KWPN gelding



Jami Kment (Palmyra, Neb.) with Gatino Van Hof Olympia, her and Elaine Vandeventer’s nine-year-old KWPN gelding



Sarah Lockman (Wildomar, Calif.) with Balia, Summit Farm’s eight-year-old Westphalian mare, and First Apple, Summit Farm’s 10-year-old KWPN stallion



Anna Marek (Dunnellon, Fla.) with Dee Clair, Diane Morrison’s 12-year-old KWPN mare, and Einstein JP, her 11-year-old KWPN gelding



Endel Ots (Wellington, Fla.) with Lucky Strike, Max Ots’s 10-year-old Hanoverian gelding



Jennifer Schrader-Williams (Olympia, Wash.) with Millione, Millione Partners, LLC’s 17-year-old Danish Warmblood gelding



Melissa Taylor (Wellington, Fla.) with Dixie WRF, her and Marcia Pepper’s 12-year-old KWPN mare



Alice Tarjan (Oldwick, N.J.) with Candescent, her 10-year-old Hanoverian mare, and Harvest, her eight-year-old KWPN stallion



Carly Taylor-Smith (Malibu, Calif.) with Rosalut NHF, Nikki Taylor-Smith’s 10-year-old Oldenburg gelding





Find out more about the Kundrun USEF Dressage Development Program online or contact Kristen Brett, Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].



Stay up to date on news and information about USEF’s dressage programs and teams by following USA Dressage on Facebook.