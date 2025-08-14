US Equestrian Announces Location of 2026 USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the 2026 USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship will take place at World Equestrian Center (WEC) in Ocala, Fla., from May 13-17, 2026. The USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship will offer the opportunity for qualified combinations to test themselves in the exciting atmosphere of the Grand Arena at WEC – Ocala and compete for the title of the 2026 USEF Dressage Grand Prix Champion.

©AndrewRybackPhotography

“It was important for us to make our Grand Prix National Championship a standalone event, as it should be one of the most highlighted events for the qualified combinations. It’s also our intention to make it part of our selection process for the World Championships,” said Chef d’Equipe Christine Traurig. “It is essential we see the top combinations on the same field of play with the same panel of judges in a comparable setting to what our experience will feel like in Aachen, Germany, at the Championships. WEC provides us with everything we need to best prepare our combinations for just that, while also attracting spectators and ensuring a memorable championship.”



“We are honored to host the USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship at World Equestrian Center – Ocala,” said Roby Roberts on behalf of the Roberts family. “This prestigious event represents the pinnacle of American dressage, and we are excited to provide a stage that reflects the caliber of the athletes competing. With our world-class facilities and commitment to quality, class and distinction, WEC is uniquely positioned to deliver an unforgettable championship experience for competitors, horses, and fans alike. We look forward to welcoming the equestrian community to Ocala and celebrating the best in U.S. dressage.”



The qualification period for the championship will begin on September 1, 2025, and combinations vying for the championship must earn required scores at FEI events.



Learn more about the 2026 USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship here.



Learn more about qualifying for the 2026 FEI Dressage World Championship U.S. Dressage Team here.



For more information, please contact Kristen Brett, Director of Dressage Special Events, at [email protected].