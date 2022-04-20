US Equestrian Announces Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team for FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ Great Britain CCIO4*-S

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the four combinations who will represent the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team at the FEI Eventing Nations Cup Great Britain CCIO4*-S hosted at Houghton Hall in Norfolk, UK, from May 26-29, 2022. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Leslie Law.



“I am really looking forward to returning to Houghton with another team of up-and-coming American athletes. It should be a valuable experience for all and one that we are very lucky that USEF is providing us with. I very much hope that the American team will reap benefits from this experience in the future when perhaps some of these athletes get pulled up for a senior team.”



The following combinations have been selected to represent the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



Isabelle Bosley (Cochranville, Pa.) and her own Night Quality, a 2011 Irish Sport Horse gelding

Cornelia Dorr (Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass.) Daytona Beach 8, a 2010 Oldenburg mare owned by HCS Syndicate

Allie Knowles (Lexington, Ky.) and Ms. Poppins, a 2011 Westphalian mare owned by Katherine O’Brien

Caroline Martin (Miami Beach, Fla.) and Islandwood Captain Jack, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Caroline & Sherrie Martin



Bosley and Martin have also both been selected to participate in the USEF Eventing European Development Tour, designed for athletes participating in the USEF Eventing Development and Eventing 25 Programs to gain international experience, achieve results at European events, and to develop future team athletes by immersion in a team environment.



Competition will begin on Thursday, May 26, and continue through Sunday, May 29, taking place at the Houghton Hall grounds as a part of the Houghton International Horse Trials. For more information on the event, click here.



