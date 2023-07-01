US Equestrian Announces Land Rover U.S. Eventing Squad for 2023 CHIO Aachen CCIO4*-S

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Squad for the CHIO Aachen CCIO4*-S at CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival in Aachen, Germany, from June 30 – July 1, 2023. The squad will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Costello. From the squad, the four-combination Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team and individual combination will be announced closer to the event.

The following combinations have been selected to represent the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Squad and are listed in alphabetical order:

Will Coleman (Gordonsville, Va.) and Off The Record , a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by the Off the Record Syndicate Chin Tonic HS , a 2012 Holsteiner gelding owned by Hyperion Stud, LLC, will be Coleman’s direct reserve horse.

(Gordonsville, Va.) and , a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by the Off the Record Syndicate Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and Z , 2008 Zangersheide gelding owned by Thomas A. Tierney, Suzanne Lacy, Caroline Moran, Ann Jones, Evie Dutton, Patricia Vos, and David Vos

(West Grove, Pa.) and , 2008 Zangersheide gelding owned by Thomas A. Tierney, Suzanne Lacy, Caroline Moran, Ann Jones, Evie Dutton, Patricia Vos, and David Vos Ariel Grald (Southern Pines, N.C.) and Leamore Master Plan , a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Annie Eldridge

(Southern Pines, N.C.) and , a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Annie Eldridge Liz Halliday-Sharp (Lexington, Ky.) and Miks Master C , 2012 Swedish Warmblood gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties, LLC and Deborah Palmer

(Lexington, Ky.) and , 2012 Swedish Warmblood gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties, LLC and Deborah Palmer Tamie Smith (Murrieta, Calif.) and Mai Baum, a 2006 German Sporthorse gelding owned by Alexandra Ahearn, Ellen Ahearn, and Eric Markell

Competition will begin on Friday, June 30, with the dressage and jumping phases, followed by the cross-country phase on Saturday, July 1.

