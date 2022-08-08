US Equestrian Announces Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team for FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ Canada CCIO4*-S

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the four combinations selected to represent the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team at the FEI Eventing Nations Cup Canada CCIO4*-S. Competition will take place from August 18-21, 2022, at Bromont Horse Park in Quebec, Canada. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Leslie Law.



The following combinations have been selected to the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



Liz Halliday-Sharp (Lexington, Ky.) & Miks Master C, a 2012 Swedish Warmblood gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties LLC & Deborah Palmer



Lillian Heard (Cochranville, Pa.) & Dassett Olympus, a 2013 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Heard and Deborah Greenspan



Andrew McConnon (Southern Pines, N.C.) & Ferrie’s Cello, a 2012 Warmblood gelding owned by Caroline Martin & Jeanne Shigo



Colleen Rutledge (Frederick, Md.) & Covert Rights, a 2006 Thoroughbred cross gelding owned by the athlete and FSG Inc



Competition will begin on Friday, August 19 with dressage and stadium, followed by cross-country on Saturday, August 20. For more information, please visit www.bromonthorsetrials.com.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.