US Equestrian Announces Land Rover U.S. Driving Team for 2022 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the two athletes selected to represent the Land Rover U.S. Driving Team at the 2022 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses hosted in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy, from September 21-25, 2022. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Marcie Quist and Team Leader Danielle Aamodt with Team Veterinarian Dr. Jon Furlong.

The following athletes have been selected to the Land Rover U.S. Driving Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Chester Weber (Ocala, Fla.) with Amadeus, his 2005 Dutch Warmblood gelding; Boris W, his 2006 KWPN gelding; Gouveneur, his 2011 KWPN gelding; Julius V, his 2014 KWPN gelding; and Kadora, his 2015 KWPN gelding

Misdee Wrigley-Miller (Lakewood Ranch, Fla.) with Alonso, her 2009 KWPN gelding; Bajnok, Exell Holding BV’s 2003 Lipizzaner gelding; Corleone B, her 2007 Dutch Warmblood gelding; Doorman, her 2008 Dutch Warmblood gelding; and Julius van Hapert, her 2014 KWPN gelding

Competition at the FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses will begin on Thursday, September 22, and continue through Sunday, September 25. The driven dressage phase will run Thursday and Friday, followed by Saturday’s marathon phase. Competition concludes Sunday with the cones phase determining the team and individual medals.

Watch for the announcement of the Land Rover U.S. Driving Team for the 2022 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses on August 8.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.