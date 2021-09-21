US Equestrian Announces Junior and Young Rider Teams for 2021 FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Youth Final

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected represent the U.S. Jumping Team at the 2021 FEI Jumping Nations Cup Youth Final in Kronenberg, the Netherlands from September 22-26, 2021. This is the first time the program will field both Junior and Young Rider teams. Both teams will contest a two-round Nations Cup-style class, offering valuable team experience in a championship-like environment.



The following athletes are listed in alphabetical order and will represent the U.S. Jumping Team in Young Rider Team competition and led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski.

Tali Dejong (Golden, Colo.) and her own Heavenly Star, a nine-year-old KWPN mare

Riley Delbecq (Duck Key, Fla.) and her own Julesraimus de Barisy, a 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood gelding

Mimi Gochman (New York, N.Y.) and Celina BH, an 11-year-old Holsteiner mare owned by Gochman Sport Horses LLC

Caelinn Leahy (Maple Park, Ill.) and Coldplay 31, a 12-year-old Westphalian gelding owned by Steve Schaefer



The following athletes are listed in alphabetical order and will represent the U.S. Jumping Team in Junior Team competition and led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski.

Virginia Bonnie (Upperville, Va.) and Efodea, an 11-year-old KWPN mare owned by Nina Bonnie

Ansgar Holtgers, Jr. (Wellington, Fla.) and Elina, a 12-year-old KPWN mare owned by Gut Einhaus, LLC

Caroline Mawhinney (Woodside, Calif.) and her own Stella Levista, a 13-year-old Hanoverian mare

Zayna Rizvi (Wellington, Fla.) and Excellent, an 11-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Peacock Ridge LLC



Competition Schedule



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.