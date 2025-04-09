US Equestrian Announces First FEI Endurance Elite Athletes of 2025

Lexington, Ky – US Equestrian congratulates the first endurance athletes to earn new FEI Endurance Elite Athlete Status for 2025.

An Elite Endurance Athlete is defined as someone who, in their lifetime of competing within FEI Endurance, has reached the following milestones for 1*/2*/3* level of competition.

Bronze Level - 10 completions within the applicable * level

Silver Level - 20 completions within the applicable * level

Gold Level is - 30 completions within the applicable * level

The following athletes have earned FEI Endurance Elite status during the first quarter of 2025:

Senior Athletes:

Alex Shampoe – 2* Bronze & 3* Bronze

Heather Davis – 2* Bronze

Junior & Young Rider Athletes:

Uma Kraskin – 1* Bronze

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. Endurance by following USA Endurance on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Use #USAEndurance