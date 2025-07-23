US Equestrian Announces Expanded Partnership with Official Sponsor Bates Saddles

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce a renewed and expanded partnership with Bates Saddles. As part of the expansion, Bates Saddles will now be recognized as the Official Saddle of US Equestrian.

Bates Saddles has been an industry leader in saddle innovation since 1934. Each Bates saddle is carefully crafted to bring out the best in both the horse and athlete. With the finest, European leather and decades of research and development, Bates Saddles exceeds expectations in comfort, fit, and performance. The brand offers a diverse range of saddles across many disciplines, from jumping and dressage to all-purpose, making it a trusted choice for athletes at every level. Bates Saddles prides itself on its history while remaining current with the ever-evolving demands of horse sport and comfort – a duality that has earned the company loyalty among elite equestrians around the world.

As an Official MemberPerk Sponsor, Bates Saddles offers an exclusive promotion for US Equestrian members. Members who purchase a new Bates saddle will be eligible to claim a FREE set of equestrian luggage.

For more details on how to start saving with MemberPerks, click here.

“We are pleased to expand our longstanding partnership with Bates Saddles,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian. “Their commitment to craftsmanship and proper fit ensures athletes and horses are prepared with high quality saddlery equipment for all levels of riding.”

"We're absolutely delighted to expand our partnership with US Equestrian as their Official Saddle,” said Emily Bates, Bates Saddles. “This enhanced collaboration reflects our shared commitment to excellence in equestrian sport and, most importantly, the welfare of our horses. For over 90 years, Bates Saddles has been dedicated to putting horses first through innovative design, and we're thrilled to continue supporting US Equestrian's members with saddles that help every horse and rider combination reach their full potential. This partnership represents another significant milestone in our ongoing mission to advance equestrian sport through superior saddlery."

About Bates Saddlery

Founded in 1934 by George Bates, Bates Saddles has been at the forefront of saddle innovation for nearly 90 years. Now proudly run by George's great-granddaughters Ellen and Emily Bates, alongside their father Ron Bates as Managing Director, the company remains guided by the principle that comfortable horses perform better. Bates Saddles pioneered numerous industry-leading innovations including the first adjustable tree, changeable gullet plates, air cushion panel systems, and adjustable knee rolls. With official partnerships spanning the globe - including the FEI, British Equestrian, German Equestrian Federation, and US Eventing Association - Bates Saddles continues to be the trusted choice of elite riders worldwide, including Olympic champions and world record holders across all disciplines