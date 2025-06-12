US Equestrian Announces Expanded Partnership with YETI

©US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with YETI as the Official Cooler and Insulated Drinkware and an Official Supplier of US Equestrian. New in 2025, YETI will serve as title sponsor of the USEF Eventing National Championship League U25, Amateur, and Professional CCI2* divisions. YETI will also be an Official Sponsor of theUS Equestrian Open series and will maintain its role as an official sponsor of the Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Finals on both coasts.

Launched in 2024, the USEF Eventing National Championship League is a new national level championship for FEI levels CCI1* through CCI4*. The league aims to broaden accessibility and opportunity for eventing athletes to target national championships regardless of geographic location. The inaugural final for the event will be hosted at the Morven Park International & Fall Horse Trials from October 8-12. All national championship honorees will be recognized at this event.

The US Equestrian Open series features the three Olympic equestrian disciplines of dressage, eventing, and jumping. Each discipline will consist of qualifying events that will lead to finals crowning a US Equestrian Open champion. For 2025, YETI will be partnering with US Equestrian to gift quality products to the grooms of horses competing in each discipline final.

YETI’s continued sponsorship of the Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Finals supports the development of future international jumping athletes through a multi-day competition focused on form, function, and equitation fundamentals. The program consists of qualifying classes held nationwide, followed by two prestigious finals held on the East and West Coasts. This year, the East Coast finals will be held October 3-5, in Gladstone, N.J., followed by the West Coast finals November 7-9, in Thermal, Calif. More information regarding the Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Program can be found here.

“We are pleased to continue building upon our partnership with YETI as they take a larger role in supporting the future of equestrian sport,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian. “From enhancing the experience for our national champions and U.S. teams, to investing in strategic initiatives like the US Equestrian Open, YETI’s commitment will help usfurther elevate equestrian sport on the world stage.”

“YETI first partnered with USEF a year ago because we appreciate their deep respect for the wild and those who pursue their sport to extreme levels,” said Joe Koehly, Sr. Director of Community Marketing at YETI. “Throughout the last year, we’ve admired USEF’s ability to enhance the equestrian experience for athletes and grooms, and we’re honored to build upon our existing relationship as the title sponsor of the CCI2 divisions at the US Open Series and Eventing National Championship. This partnership will allow athletes to stay in pursuit longer with YETI gear at their side.”

About YETI

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI (NYSE: YETI) is a global designer, retailer and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond. For more information, please visit www.yeti.com.