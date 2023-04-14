US Equestrian Announces Eventing Athletes for 2023 European Development Tour

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations that have been selected for the U.S. Eventing European Development Tour for the summer of 2023.

The following combinations are listed in alphabetical order:

Jenny Caras (Buckhead, Ga.) and Trendy Fernhill , a 2011 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Elyse Eisenberg

Andrew McConnon (Vass, N.C.) and Ferrie's Cello , a 2012 Warmblood gelding owned by Jeanne Shigo

Caroline Pamukcu (Miami Beach, Fla.) and HSH Blake , a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Caroline Pamukcu, Sherrie Martin, and Mollie Hoff

Cassie Sanger (Lakeville, Conn.) and Fernhill Zoro, her own 2008 Irish Sport Horse gelding

The following combinations have been selected as alternates and are listed in ranked order:

Mia Farley (Ocala, Fla.) and BGS Firecracker , her own 2010 Irish Sport Horse mare

Mia Farley and Phelps , a 2013 Thoroughbred gelding owned by David O'Connor

James Alliston (San Ramon, Calif.) and Nemesis , a 2014 Canadian Warmblood gelding owned by Alliston Equestrian

Allie Knowles (Lexington, Ky.) and Morswood, a 2008 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Katherine O'Brien

The selected athletes will compete in the FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ Poland CCIO4*-NC-S at the Strzegom (POL) Horse Trials, June 21-25, 2023, under the direction of USEF Eventing Emerging and Development Coach Leslie Law. The athletes will also attend CHIO Aachen (GER), June 30-July 1, 2023, to observe the competition. The Tour participants will receive funding through USEF, and the USET Foundation thanks to the Karen E. Stives Endowment.

