US Equestrian Announces Endurance Award Winners for 2021

Cheryl Van Deusen and JG General. ©Becky Pearman Photography

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian congratulates the top endurance athletes from the 2021 competition season. Cheryl Van Deusen (New Smyrna Beach, Fla.) will receive the Maggy Price Endurance Excellence Award, which is presented annually to the top U.S. senior endurance rider. Charly Dugan (Muncy, Pa.) will receive the Brunjes Junior/Young Rider Trophy as the top U.S. junior or young rider in the sport.

During the 2021 season, Van Deusen rode Nazeefs Flashy Rose, her own 2007 Arabian mare, to third-place finishes at Greenway Gallivant CEI2* 120 in December 2020 and Broxton Bridge CEI2* in January. With her 2012 Arabian gelding, JG General, she won the CEI1* 100 at Horseshoe Bend Boogie in October and was Reserve Champion at the 2021 USEF Endurance National Championship CEI2* 120 in November.

Van Deusen and her 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games partner, Hoover the Mover, placed second at the Greenway Galivant CEI3* 160 in December 2020 and won the CEI3* 140 at Broxton Bridge in January and Celebration 2021 in February. In May, she traveled to Italy with the 2004 Arabian gelding where they completed the test event for the 2022 Longines FEI Endurance World Championships in Verona.

This marks Van Deusen’s fifth consecutive season at the top of the U.S. senior endurance rankings.

Charly Dugan and Southern Justice. ©Becky Pearman Photography

Charly Dugan had a busy and successful 2021 season with multiple horses on the road to becoming the top youth endurance rider in the country. With Sally Jellison’s 2014 Half-Arabian mare, Gold N Charm, she won the CEIYJ1* 100 at Celebration 2021 in February. She rode Melody Blittersdorf’s 2010 Arabian gelding, Perseveranze, to a second-place finish at Fun in the Sun CEIYJ2* 120 in March and a win at the Broxton Bridge CEIYJ2* 120 in April.

Dugan had an exceptional year with her own Southern Justice, a 2012 Arabian gelding. Together, the pair finished second in the CEIYJ2* 120 at Broxton Bridge rides in January and April and went on to win the USEF CEIYJ2* National Championship in November. In September, the pair traveled to Ermelo, the Netherlands, where they competed as part of the U.S. Endurance Team that finished in fifth place at the FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors.

The Maggy Price Endurance Excellence Award is generously sponsored by Gold Medal Farm and Larry and Valerie Kanavy in memory of Maggy Price. Price was the 1992 FEI Endurance World Championship silver medalist and was instrumental in developing international endurance in the U.S. The Brunjes Junior/Young Rider Trophy is awarded in memory of Kathy Brunjes, a successful endurance athlete and active supporter of the junior/young rider program.

