US Equestrian Announces The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team for FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ CDIO3* USA and FEI Nations Cup CDIO-U25

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the combinations selected to represent The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team and U.S. Dressage U25 Team at the FEI Dressage Nations CupTM USA hosted in Wellington, Fla., from March 17– 20, 2022. This will be the first team outing of the 2022 competition season for The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team.

The following combinations have been selected to represent The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe George Williams.

Bianca Berktold (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and her own Imperial, a 2013 Dutch Warmblood mare

(Loxahatchee, Fla.) and her own a 2013 Dutch Warmblood mare Katie Duerrhammer (Greenwood Village, Colo.) and Quartett, a 2007 Bradenburg gelding owned by Kylee Lourie

(Greenwood Village, Colo.) and a 2007 Bradenburg gelding owned by Kylee Lourie Susie Dutta (Wellington, Fla.) and her own Don Design DC , a 2010 Hanoverian gelding

(Wellington, Fla.) and her own , a 2010 Hanoverian gelding Ben Ebeling (Moorpark, Calif.) and Indeed, a 2008 Danish Warmblood mare owned by Vantage Equestrian

The following combinations have been selected to represent the U.S. Dressage U25 Team and are listed in alphabetical order. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Charlotte Bredahl.

Kaylee Christensen (Holland, Mich.) and Chateau 28, a 2008 Holsteiner gelding owned by Kaylee Christensen and Kate Christensen

(Holland, Mich.) and a 2008 Holsteiner gelding owned by Kaylee Christensen and Kate Christensen Quinn Iverson (Wellington, Fla.) and Beckham 19 , a 2009 Hanoverian gelding owned by Billie Davidson

(Wellington, Fla.) and , a 2009 Hanoverian gelding owned by Billie Davidson Nicole Scarpino (Gainesville, Fla.) and Lambada 224, a 2007 Hanoverian mare owned by Nicole Scarpino and Jennifer Scarpino

Competition Information

The FEI Dressage Nations CupTM USA will begin on Thursday, March 17, with the FEI Prix St. Georges and FEI Grand Prix, as well as the FEI Intermediate II for the CDIO-U25. The FEI Intermediate II will conclude the CDIO-U25 Team competition on Thursday. Team competition for the CDIO3* will conclude following the FEI Grand Prix Special and FEI Intermediate I on March 18, while individual winners will be crowned following the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle, FEI Intermediate I Freestyle, and the FEI Grand Prix 16-25 Freestyle on March 20. Watch the competition live on USEF Network.

Schedule and Results

Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team by following USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USADressage.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.