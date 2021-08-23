US Equestrian Announces The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team for CHIO Aachen CDIO5* Nations Cup

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the selected athlete-and-horse combinations for the Aachen CDIO5* hosted as part of the prestigious CHIO Aachen from September 10-19, 2021, in Aachen, Germany. Competition will begin on Friday, September 17, with the FEI Grand Prix and continue through Sunday, September 19, concluding with the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle.

The following combinations for The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team are listed in alphabetical order and will be led by Chef d’Equipe Debbie McDonald.

Anna Buffini (San Diego, Calif.) and her own FRH Davinia La Douce, a 14-year-old Hanoverian mare

Ben Ebeling (Moorpark, Calif.) and Illuster van de Kampert, a 13-year-old Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by Sasha Cutter for Nuvolari Holdings & Amy Ebeling

Charlotte Jorst (Reno, Nev.) and Kastel’s Nintendo, an 18-year-old Dutch Warmblood stallion owned by Kastel Denmark

Jennifer Schrader-Williams (Olympia, Wash.) and Millione, an 18-year-old Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Millione Partners LLC

Competition Information

The World Equestrian Festival in Aachen, Germany, is back for the first time since 2019, following the cancellation of the competition last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CHIO will showcase dressage, driving, eventing, jumping, and vaulting competition beginning on Friday, September 10, and continuing through Sunday, September 19. Nations Cup dressage competition will begin on Friday, September 17, in the Deutsche Bank Stadium beginning at 8:45 p.m. GMT+2 with the FEI Grand Prix. The FEI Grand Prix Special is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. GMT+2 on Saturday, September 18, with the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle CDIO5* concluding competition on Sunday, September 19, at 10:00 a.m. GMT+2. For more information, please visit www.chioaachen.de.

Schedule

Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team by following USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USADressage.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.