US Equestrian Announces Defender U.S. Eventing Team for FEI Eventing Nations Cup Arville CCIO4*-NC-S

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the horse-and-athlete combinations selected to represent the Defender U.S. Eventing Team at the FEI Eventing Nations Cup Arville CCIO4*-NC-S hosted in Arville, Belgium, from August 13-17, 2025. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Leslie Law and Team Leader Christina Vaughn.



The following horse and athlete combinations have been selected to represent the Defender U.S. Eventing Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



Cosby Green (Lexington, Ky.) and Clever Louis, a 2010 Holsteiner gelding (Cyrkon x Cor de la Bryere) owned by Chedington Estate, and cared for by Sara Bech Strom

Lauren Nicholson (The Plains, Va.) and Larcot Z, 2013 Zangersheide gelding (L’Arc de Triomphe x Socrate de Chivre) owned by Jacqueline Badger Mars, and cared for by Sally Robertson

Caroline Pamukcu (Springfield, Pa.) and She’s The One, a 2015 Anglo European mare (Jaguar Mail x Condios) owned by Andy Hoff, Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin, and Caroline Pamukcu, and cared for by Chloe Teahan

Cassie Sanger (Wilmington, Del.) and her own Redfield Fyre, a 2013 KWPN gelding (Canabis Z AKZ x Guidam) cared for by Meigs Rutherford



Competition Information

Competition will begin with the first day of dressage on Thursday, August 14, with the second day of dressage following on Friday, August 15, beginning at 11:00 a.m. GMT+2/5:00 a.m. ET on both days. The stadium phase will begin at 2:00 p.m. GMT+2/8:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 16, and followed by cross-country starting at 10:00 a.m. GMT+2/4:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 17.



Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships.



Event Schedule | Website | Start Lists & Results



