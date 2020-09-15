US Equestrian Announces Deadline Extension for Green Reinstatement and Waiver Submissions to September 15

Lexington, Ky. - The deadline to submit a green reinstatement or waiver for the 2020 competition year for horses and ponies has been extended to Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Reinstatements or waivers submitted after this date will not be accepted. Reinstatements and waivers must be submitted through the owner’s USEF account.



After careful consideration and thorough review of earlier modifications made to the green status rule in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on competition cancellations this year, US Equestrian has made the decision to keep the current green reinstatement and waiver requirements for the remainder of the 2020 competition year with no additional changes.



The decision to maintain the current green status requirements was made in order to protect 2021 green horses and ponies, as well as those who made the decision to preserve green status by ceasing to show earlier in the year. US Equestrian will collaborate with competition management to develop alternative competition opportunities for the 2021 competition season, specifically for the 2021 USEF Pony Finals, in order to accommodate ponies ineligible for reinstatement and for those who have chosen not to reinstate for 2020.



The COVID-19 Reinstatement and Waiver requirements for 2020 can be found here:

Green Horse Waiver

Green Horse Reinstatement

Green Pony Waiver and Reinstatement



Any questions must be submitted in writing and should be directed to [email protected].