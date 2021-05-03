US Equestrian Announces Continued Partnership with NetJets® as Title Sponsor of the U.S. Show Jumping Team through 2022

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that NetJets will continue as an official partner of US Equestrian and as the title sponsor of the U.S. Show Jumping Team, a partnership that has been in place since 2018.

Additionally, NetJets is a silver level sponsor of the US Equestrian Learning Center and the sponsor of the U.S. Team Owner’s Party.

“It’s an exciting year for the NetJets/U.S. Show Jumping Team as they work toward the Tokyo Olympics this summer,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “We’re honored to have NetJets’ continued support of our jumping athletes and their expanded support as an Official Partner of US Equestrian and as a Silver Level Sponsor of our Learning Center, which is a benefit all members can enjoy.”

The NetJets/U.S. Show Jumping Team is scheduled to compete at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Poland CSIO5* and the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of The Netherlands CSIO5* this summer ahead of the Olympic Games.

“In recognition of a shared passion and respect for the sport, we are looking forward to extending our partnership with US Equestrian,” said Patrick Gallagher, President, Sales, Marketing and Service at NetJets. “It’s because of this special partnership that we have the privilege of offering our Owners VIP access at premier competitions throughout the year.”

About NetJets

Beginning as the first private jet charter and management company, NetJets® has led the industry for 55+ years. Then in 1986, they revolutionized it with the concept of shared ownership and proceeded to build the largest, most diverse private jet fleet in the world. Today, NetJets is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company known for its unwavering commitment to safety, service, and unmatched global access. NetJets’ industry-leading scale and business model offer NetJets and its owners dependable financial sustainability unlike any other in the industry. For these reasons and many more, NetJets will continue to be the favored choice of the world’s most discerning travelers for generations to come. For more information about the world's most reliable and trusted aviation company, please visit netjets.com.