US Equestrian Announces Continued Partnership with Dover Saddlery

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce Dover Saddlery’s continued sponsorship of the USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final. The 2020 Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final will be held at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show from October 8-17, 2020.

As part of this continuing partnership, all US Equestrian members receive a 10% discount on Dover Saddlery purchases through the MemberPerks program (certain exclusions apply). In addition, the Dover Saddlery Junior Rider Incentive program provides further discounts for competitors participating in the USEF Medal, Junior Hunter, and Junior Jumper classes.

"We are excited to have Dover Saddlery’s continued title sponsorship of the USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final," said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “The USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final is one of the oldest and most prestigious championships for junior riders, and Dover Saddlery’s partnership is invaluable in continuing this long tradition of excellence. We’re thrilled that all of our members are able to take advantage of a MemberPerks discount on Dover’s wide range of quality equestrian products.”

At Dover Saddlery, English riders will find a large selection of riding apparel for schooling and show, tack, horse clothing, horse health, and stable supplies they need to spend more time in the saddle. Dover is proud to provide top quality products, which have been selected and tested by their team of knowledgeable equestrians, to ensure the best quality.

“We are pleased to support the MemberPerks program by offering all USEF members 10% off their Dover Saddlery order both on-line and at each of our retail store locations,” said Dover Saddlery CEO, Brad Wolansky. “We understand the commitment and dedication these riders have made to their horses and sport and embrace their passion. We are proud to be returning as the title sponsor of the USEF Dover Saddlery Hunter Seat Medal Final for the fourth year this year.”

The USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final event comprises multiple rounds and is judged on equitation over a course set at 3’6”. All riders compete in the first round of the USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final. Judges select the top riders from round one to move on to compete in round two. The judges then have the option to select a smaller group of riders for further testing to determine the champion.

About Dover Saddlery

Dover Saddlery, Inc. is a leading multichannel retailer of equestrian products in the United States. Founded in 1975 in Wellesley, Massachusetts by United States Equestrian team members, Dover Saddlery has grown to offer a broad and distinctive selection of competitively priced, brand name products for horse and rider through catalogs, the Internet and company-owned retail stores nationwide. Visit doversaddlery.com for more information.