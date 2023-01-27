US Equestrian Announces Continued Partnership with Hodges Badge Company, the Official Ribbon Supplier of USEF

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the continuation of its partnership with Hodges Badge Company for 2023. Hodges has renewed their support as the Official Ribbon Supplier of US Equestrian through the 2026 competition season.

“We are so appreciative of Hodges Badge Company’s ongoing partnership and support of US Equestrian,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Hodges is known for their quality products and excellent customer service, and we know our members enjoy receiving their beautiful ribbons as a tangible reminder of their accomplishments with their horses.”

In addition to supplying ribbons to numerous competitions across all disciplines, Hodges Badge Company is a proud sponsor of the US Equestrian Annual Meeting. Hodges ribbons are awarded to USEF Horse of the Year champions and reserve champions at the yearly Horse of the Year Awards Celebration, commemorating one of the highest honors in the sport.

“Hodges Badge Company is proud to announce being named as the official supplier of awards for USEF once again this year,” said Rick Hodges, President of Hodges Badge Company. “There is nothing more fulfilling to me than visiting USEF events and seeing our beautiful ribbons awarded as the symbol of achievement and competitive excellence. Hodges’ relationship with the USEF has spanned many years, and we look forward to fulfilling the awards needs of USEF for years to come. “

About Hodges Badge Company, Inc.

Hodges Badge Company, Inc. is the country’s leading custom manufacturer of quality made ribbons, rosettes, medals, sashes, and engraved awards. Founded in 1920 by William F. Hodges, the company is headquartered in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and operates a manufacturing facility in Washington, Missouri. The company sells its awards via catalogs and the Internet for equestrian events, dog shows, fairs, and a variety of sports and academic recognition events. For more information, visit hodgesbadge.com.