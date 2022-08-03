US Equestrian Announces Continued Partnership with Flexi Equine Elite Tack Lockers

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced a continued partnership with Flexi Equine, manufacturers of the world’s elite tack locker. As part of this sponsorship, US Equestrian members can receive 5% off a Flexi Equine tack locker and a free grooming box.

“It is a great honour to have renewed our contract with USEF for a further 2 years and to continue our strong partnership.

Flexi and USEF have complimented each other tremendously by supplying the US teams for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and also the World Equestrian Games this year in Herning,” says Chris Jebb, CEO of Flexi Equine Tack Lockers. “Flexi pride ourselves in being the main supplier of customized highly engineered tack lockers for all in the Equine community from the Novice rider all the way to the Elite.”

“We’re so pleased that Flexi Equine has continued with US Equestrian as an official partner,” says US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Our athletes can feel confident that their gear will be safe, secure, and organized whether at home, at the Olympics, or anywhere in between. We’re excited to be able to offer all of our members a 5% discount on their Flexi Equine purchase through our MemberPerks program.”

Flexi Equine tack lockers come in a variety of sizes for different needs, and with full customization available.

“My locker is just perfect,” says U.S. Olympian Laura Kraut. “My favorite thing about them is the personalization.”

“I am absolutely in love with my new trunk,” says U.S. jumping athlete Jessica Springsteen. “There is just so much space for all my belongings.”

View the full range of tack lockers and accessories at flexiequinetack.com.

For more information on becoming a USEF sponsor, please contact Layson Griffin at [email protected] or (859) 225-6942.