US Equestrian Announces Combinations Selected to Represent U.S. Dressage in U25 Division at 2025 Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championships presented by USDF

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete and horse combinations selected to represent U.S. Dressage in the U25 division at the 2025 Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championships presented by USDF, hosted at Flintfields Horse Park in Williamsburg, Mich., from July 29-August 3, 2025. The athletes will be supported by George Williams, USEF Dressage High Performance & Pathway Development Advisor and Youth Coach, as well as Olivia LaGoy-Weltz, USEF Dressage Assistant Pathway Coach.

Alicia Berger (Wellington, Fla.) & Aqua Marin, her own 2011 Oldenburg gelding (Ampere x Stedinger Hiede)

Ella Fruchterman (Woodbury, Minn.) & Hannah Montana W, a 2009 Danish Warmblood mare (Blue Hors Doolittle x Sabina Kildegaard) owned by Todd Fruchterman

Sophia Schults (Ocala, Fla.) & Conocido HGF, her own 2012 PRE gelding (Cosaco XI x Luz de Luna HGF)

Haley Smith (San Diego, Calif.) & Great Lady TC, a 2011 KWPN mare (Bretton Woods x Tiffany’s Monday) owned by Carolyn Bland

Paige Wolfe (Palmyra, Penn.) & Tavajo Elton, a 2013 Danish Warmblood gelding (Taylormade Temptation x Die Fiene) owned by Monica Kremer

Competition Information

The competition in Traverse City is set to begin on Wednesday, July 30 with FEI Intermediate II at 3:00 p.m. EST. The FEI Grand Prix 16-25 will take place on Friday, August 1 at 2:30 p.m. EST. The competition concludes on Saturday, August 2 with the FEI U25 Grand Prix Freestyle, set to begin at 6:00 p.m. EST.

