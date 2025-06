Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete and horse combinations selected to represent U.S. Dressage at the 2025 FEI WBFSH Dressage World Breeding Championship for Young Horses, hosted in Verden, Germany, from August 5-10, 2025. These combinations will be accompanied by USEF Dressage Technical Advisor & Chef d’Equipe, Christine Traurig.





The following athlete and horse combinations have been selected to represent U.S. Dressage at the 2025 FEI WBFSH Dressage World Breeding Championship for Young Horses and are listed in alphabetical order:

Hope Cooper (Concord, Mass.) & O Romeo S, a U.S.-bred 2019 KWPN stallion (Charmeur x Evanta III MMW), owned by Tammy Richard and bred by Sonnenburg Farm, LLC.

Rebecca Rigdon (Cardiff by the Sea, Calif.) & Stay Cool, a 2020 Hanoverian gelding (Secret x Dequila), owned by Ad Astra Collective

Caroline Roffman (Wellington, Fla.) & Onassis, a U.S.-bred 2019 Dutch Warmblood stallion (Secret x Jackie O), owned and bred by Hyperion Farm, Inc.

Competition Information

The competition for five-year-old horses begins on Thursday, August 7, with the qualifier at 9:00 a.m. GMT+2/3:00 a.m EST. The semi-final will begin at 3:30 p.m.GMT+2/9:30 a.m. EST on Friday, August 8. Competition will conclude with the final on Sunday, August 10, at 2:30 p.m. GMT+2/8:30 a.m. EST.



Competition for six-year-old horses will begin with the qualifier on Wednesday, August 6, at 9:00 a.m. GMT+2/3:00 a.m EST. The semi-final will take place on Thursday, August 7, at 3:30 p.m. GMT+2/9:30 a.m. EST. The final will close out the competition on Saturday August 9, at 3:00 p.m. GMT+2/9:00 a.m. EST.

Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership.



Event Schedule | Website | Start Lists & Results



