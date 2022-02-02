US Equestrian Announces Combinations Invited to Participate in Eventing Development Program Assessment Sessions

Lexington, Ky. - The Eventing Sport Committee has invited the following combinations to attend assessment sessions with Development Coach, Leslie Law, for potential selection to the Eventing Development Program. The assessment will allow Law, with the assistance of additional members of the Performance Advisory Program, to evaluate the combinations more effectively for selection into the program. After the assessments, the Performance Advisory Team (PAT) will recommend combinations to the 2022 USEF Development Program. If selected, athletes will continue to work with Leslie Law for the next six months.



Upon the completion of the Eventing Elite Program Task Force’s work, a review of the Development Program selection and retention criteria will be undertaken to ensure the program links with the restructured Elite/Pre Elite programs. The Development Program has the flexibility to incorporate experienced athletes with developing horses, as well as athletes still progressing up the Pathway. Athletes that have ridden on an Olympic, World, or Pan American Games Team are not currently invited to participate in the program.



The following athletes have been selected to participate in assessement sessions and are listed in alphabetical order.



Woods Baughman (Lexington, Ky.) and C'est La Vie 135, a 2008 Hanoverian gelding owned by Woods Baughman, James Baughman, and Kim Baughman



Dan Clasing (Lovettsville, Va.) and Onley Uncle Sam, a 2007 Trakehner gelding owned by Jennifer Larkin



Ariel Grald (Southern Pines, N.C.) and Forrest Gump 124, a 2011 Hanoverian gelding owned by Anne Eldridge; Diara, a 2014 Hanoverian mare owned by Anne Eldridge; and Isla de Coco, a 2014 Holsteiner mare owned by Anne Eldridge



Lillian Heard (Cochranville, Pa.) and Dassett Olympus, a 2013 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Lillian Heard and Deborah Greenspan



Amber Levine (Petaluma, Calif.) and Cinzano, a 2011 Holsteiner gelding owned by Cellar Farm Corp.



Caroline Martin (Miami Beach, Fla.) and Islandwood Captain Jack, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Caroline & Sherrie Martin; Redfield Champion, a 2014 Hanoverian gelding owned by Caroline & Sherrie Martin; and HSH Vamonos, a 2015 Zangersheide gelding owned by Caroline & Sherrie Martin



Kurt Martin (Marshall, Va.) and D.A. Lifetime, a 2012 Holsteiner mare owned by Debbie Adams



Alexandra MacLeod (Marshall, Va.) and Newmarket Jack, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Alexandra & Carla MacLeod



Andrew McConnon (Vass, N.C.) and Ferrie's Cello, a 2012 Warmblood gelding owned by Caroline Martin & Jeanne Shigo



Allison Springer (Upperville, Va.) and Crystal Crescent Moon, a 2013 Connemara cross owned by Nancy Winter



Additional athletes invited to an assessment:



Maya Black (Clinton, Wash.) and Miks Master C, a 2012 Swedish Warmblood gelding owned by Laurie Cameron



Alyssa Phillips (Fort Worth, Texas) and Oskar, a 2009 Holsteiner gelding owned by Alyssa & Julie Phillips



Caitlin Silliman (Kennett Square, Pa.) and Ally KGO, a 2011 Trakehner mare owned by Ally KGO Syndicate, LLC



To learn more about the Eventing Pathway Program, please contact Christina Vaughn, Director of Eventing Performance and Program Support, at [email protected].



