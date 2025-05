Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected for the 2025 U.S. Eventing European Development Tour, including those selected to represent the Defender U.S. Eventing Team in the FEI Eventing Nations Cup Bicton CCIO4*-NC-S, held at Bicton Arena in Devon, England from May 22-25. The objective of the annual tour is to provide athletes with the opportunity to gain international experience, achieve results at European Nations Cups and competitions, while further developing future team athletes through immersion in a competitive team environment. Chef d'Equipe Karyn Shuter and team leader, Gemma Stobbs, will provide support for combinations on the Tour.



The following combinations are listed in alphabetical order:

Jenny Caras (Buckhead, Ga.) and Sommersby, a 2012 Holsteiner (Sargeant Pepper x d’Mademoiselle) gelding, owned by Jenny Caras and Jerry Hollis, and cared for by Emma Ford

Molly Duda (Menlo Park, Calif.) and Disco Traveler, her own 2010 Oldenburg (Donatelli x Cadence) gelding, and cared for by Alyssa Dobrotin

Olivia Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and Sea of Clouds, a 2011 Thoroughbred (Malibu Moon x Jolie’s Halo) gelding, owned by the Sea of Clouds Partnership, and cared for by Emma Yanek

Mia Farley (Ocala, Fla.) and Invictus, a 2016 Holsteiner/Thoroughbred (Diarado x Sunset Paradise) gelding, owned by Karen O’Conner, and cared for by herself

Cosby Green (Lexington, Ky.) and Highly Suspicious, a 2010 Irish Sport Horse (Russel II x Unknown) gelding, owned by Clay and Edie Green, and cared for by Tilly Conder

Alexander O’Neal (Reddick, Fla.) and Redtail Penumbra, a 2015 Westphalian (Cevin Z x True Dynamite) mare, owned by The Penumbra Syndicate, cared for by Anna Robinson



The following combinations have been selected to represent the Defender U.S. Eventing Team for the FEI Eventing Nations Cup Bicton CCIO4*-S and are listed in alphabetical order:

Jenny Caras (Buckhead, Ga.) and Sommersby, a 2012 Holsteiner (Sargeant Pepper x d’Mademoiselle) gelding, owned by Jenny Caras and Jerry Hollis, and cared for by Emma Ford

Mia Farley (Ocala, Fla.) and Invictus, a 2016 Holsteiner/Thoroughbred (Diarado x Sunset Paradise) gelding, owned by Karen O’Conner, and cared for by herself

Cosby Green (Lexington, Ky.) and Highly Suspicious, a 2010 Irish Sport Horse (Russel II x Unknown) gelding, owned by Clay and Edie Green, and cared for by Tilly Conder

Alexander O’Neal (Reddick, Fla.) and Redtail Penumbra, a 2015 Westphalian (Cevin Z x True Dynamite) mare, owned by The Penumbra Syndicate, cared for by Anna Robinson

Competition Information:

Competition in Devon begins on Thursday, May 22 where all combinations will either do their dressage test on day one, or on day two, Friday, May 23. Both days of dressage will begin at 8:00 a.m. GMT+1/3:00 a.m. ET. On Saturday, May 24, the Nations Cup teams will move on to the jumping phase in the Western Counties Arena which is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. GMT+1/7:00 a.m.ET. On the final day, Sunday, May 25, the Nations Cup competition will conclude on the cross-country course starting at 11:00 a.m. GMT+1/6:00 a.m. ET.



FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ 2025 of Great Britain – Bicton will be streamed on ClipMyHorse.TV. Tune in live with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships.

The Tour offers two tracks for the selected combinations depending on their goals and competition plans. Tour participants will compete in the FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ Bicton CCIO4*-NC-S (GBR) at Bicton’s May International Horse Trials from May 22-25. Additionally, the athletes will have a choice of competing in the CCI4*-S or CCI4*-L (GBR) at the Defender Bramham International Horse Trials (GBR) from June 4-8 or the CCI4*-S or CCI5*-L at the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials (GER) from June 11-15.



The Tour is supported by the Dutta Corporation, who’s expertise and dedication to safe equine travel make it possible for athletes and their horses to travel abroad and represent the United States.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.