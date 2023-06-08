US Equestrian announces Bates Saddles as the Official Jumping Saddle of US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. -- US Equestrian is pleased to announce Bates Saddles as the Official Jumping Saddle of US Equestrian.

Bates Saddles has been a longtime choice of equestrians throughout the world for many years, with their success established through the identification of the evolving needs of horses and athletes and creating saddles that address those needs.

US Equestrian members who purchase a new Bates Saddle will be eligible to claim a free set of equestrian luggage from our partners at Bates Saddles. To take advantage of this exclusive MemberPerk, upload a copy of your Bates Saddle receipt at this link.

“We’re pleased to welcome Bates Saddles into this exciting new partnership with US Equestrian,” US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney said. “Bates Saddles is an established industry leader known for a commitment to horse welfare and a focus on horse-and-rider being put in the best possible position to train and compete, each of which are goals that we share.”

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with the US Equestrian Federation (USEF) as their Official Jumping Saddle,” Managing Director of Bates Saddles Ron Bates said. “Bates Saddles and US Equestrian share a common passion for our sport, and we are honored to be working alongside such a valuable association. As a National Governing Body, US Equestrian provides exemplary leadership to equestrians throughout the country, bringing awareness to horse welfare and wellbeing. We are extremely proud to contribute to this undertaking and look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring.”

About Bates Saddles

Since 1934, Bates Saddles have been driven by a philosophy of innovation focused on saddle performance and comfort for both you and your horse. When it comes to saddle fit and your horse’s comfort, Bates Saddles are the optimum choice. Their research and development team have pioneered modern saddle adjustability, and are responsible for many of the saddle features that address the comfort of horses today. With existing partnerships Bates Saddles enlists the services of expert physicists, veterinarians, and saddle fitters to assist in appraising our saddles, ensuring complete confidence in their proven advantages. www.batessaddles.us