US Equestrian Announces Athletes Selected to the 2023 Eventing Emerging Athlete Program

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected for the 2023 Eventing Emerging Athlete Program. The program is designed to identify and support athlete/horse combinations age 25 and under that have shown the potential to develop into U.S. Eventing Team candidates. Participants in the program have the opportunity to work with U.S. Eventing Development and Emerging Coach Leslie Law in building skills and knowledge necessary for success on the pathway to high performance.

Athletes are selected for the program based on their application, which includes their results at the CCI3*-L level. Applicants who have not yet achieved an MER at a CCI3*-L may be talent spotted into the program by the Performance Advisory Team.

The selected athletes will participate in a training session in Ocala, Fla., Jan. 16-20, 2023, which will include mounted sessions and unmounted lectures throughout the week.

The following athletes have been selected for the 2023 program and are listed in alphabetical order.

Alexandra Baugh (Lexington, Ky.)

Amanda Beale (Malvern, Pa.)

Sophie Click (Coupeville, Wash.)

Kalli Core* (Orange, Texas)

Alexa Gartenberg (Gladwyne, Pa.)

Cosby Green (Lexington, Ky.)

Tommy Greengard* (Malibu, Calif.)

Kiersten Miller* (Rochester Hills, Mich.)

Ben Noonan (Ballwin, Mo.)

Meg Pellegrini (Wayne, Pa.)

Cassie Sanger (Lakeville, Conn.)

Madison Temkin (Sebastopol, Calif.)

*indicates athlete was talent spotted into the program

To learn more about the Eventing Pathway Program, please contact Christina Vaughn, Director of Eventing Development & Emerging Programs, at [email protected].

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.