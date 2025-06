Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete and horse combinations selected to represent the U.S. Endurance Team for the 2025 FEI Endurance World Championship for Juniors and Young Riders. The championship will take place in Buftea, Romania, on September 20, 2025.

The following athletes and horse combinations have been selected to compete on the U.S. Endurance Team are listed in alphabetical order:

Jax Beloberk (Loomis, Calif.) and Highh Treason, a 2011 Arabian gelding (Tomanchie x Ecstatika) owned by Katie Beloberk

AnnaMaria Clarke (Davis, Va.) and Southern Justice , a 2012 Arabian gelding (PA Gazsi x PA Ecolina) owned by Valerie Kanavy and Dessia Miller Alternate: Summerr Gold , a 2016 Half Arabian mare (Finish Golden x LM Parys) owned by Valerie Kanavy

Vanessa Erickson (Rocklin, Calif.) and Leno, a 2016 Arabian gelding (Dahess x Ta Dance WithTheStar) owned by Samantha Ellis

Uma Kraskin (Deland, Fla.) and Maggies Nchanted Pipi , a 2011 Arabian mare (FSF Dakaros Enchanter x Whizlin Comets Maggie) owned by Evelyn Baig Alternate: Zaed Al Shaqab , a 2012 Arabian gelding (Gazal Al Shaqab x WN Star Dynasty) owned by Stephen Rojek

Lila Reeder (Loomis, Calif.) and Cricket MHF, a 2017 Arabian gelding (Jolly By Golly x Awesome Zell MHF) owned by Bethany Reeder

Competition Information:

The 2025 FEI Endurance World Championship for Juniors and Young Riders begins with the opening ceremony taking place at 6:00 pm GMT+3/11:00 a.m. EST on September 18. The competition will begin with pre-ride horse inspections at 12:00 p.m. GMT+3/5:00 a.m. EST on September 19 and conclude with Prize Giving and Closing Ceremony at 12:00 pm GMT+3/5:00 a.m. EST on September 21.



