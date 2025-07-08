US Equestrian Announces Athletes for 2025 FEI Driving World Championship for Pair Horses

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the Defender U.S. Driving Team at the 2025 FEI Driving World Championship for Pair Horses. The championship will take place August 20-24, 2025, in Beekbergen, Netherlands.

The following combinations have been selected to represent the Defender US Driving Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Jacob Arnold (Paris, Ky.) with Barichello (Veldheer x Rianne B), a 2006 KWPN gelding owned by Carlo Vermeulen Ejasper (Waltstar x Tizadra), a 2009 KWPN gelding owned by Carlo Vermeulen Ivor (Crescendo x Uliena II), a 2013 KWPN gelding owned by Exell Holding BV Kenji V (Emilano x Urgent), a 2015 KWPN gelding owned by Jacob Arnold Kenzo (Crescendo HBC x Zodancy M), a 2015 KWPN gelding owned by Jacob Arnold Neapolitano Nimrod (Neapolitano XXVIII-32 x Siglavy Capriola XVIII-28), a 2012 Lipizzan gelding owned by Sarah Garnett



(Paris, Ky.) with Taylor Bradish (Windsor, S.C.) with Checkmate , a 2006 gelding owned by Exell Holding BV Daan 8 , a 2008 gelding owned by Misdee Wrigley Miller Ferry Beauty , a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by Misdee Wrigley Miller Ivor (Crescendo x Uliena II), a 2013 KWPN gelding owned by Exell Holding BV Jelviro (Delviro HBC x Wolanda), a 2014 KWPN gelding owned by Anna Sandmann Maestro H (Sir Arie x Germadora), a 2017 KWPN stallion owned by Exell Holding BV Mister Bono Van ‘t Hooge (Delviro HBC x G), a 2017 KWPN gelding owned by Exell Holding BV



(Windsor, S.C.) with Vernon Helmuth (Hazelton, Iowa) with Fernando (Zeppelin Let’s x Rustina), a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by Sebastian Warneck G.T.’s Finn (Famous V x Candace), a 2016 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by George Dickerson and Kathryn Dickerson Magnum (Eebert x Cinola), a 2017 KWPN gelding owned by Vernon Helmuth Quirabell (Quaterback x Roxana), a 2011 Deutsches Sportpferd mare owned by Cathleen Thiele Sun AF Stallex M (Vainqueur x Sexy AF Stallex), a 2011 Oldenburger mare owned by Sebastian Warneck

(Hazelton, Iowa) with

Competition Information

The 2025 FEI Driving World Championship for Pair Horses will take place August 20-24, 2025, in Beekbergen, Netherlands. Additional information is available at caibeekbergen.nl.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.