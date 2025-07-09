US Equestrian Announces Athletes for 2025 FEI Para Driving World Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the U.S. at the 2025 FEI Para Driving World Championships. The championships will take place Sept. 4-7, 2025, in Lähden, Germany.

The following athletes have been selected to represent the U.S. Para Driving Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Tracy Bowman (Martinez, Calif.) with her own Albrecht’s Hoeve’s Lars (Orchard Red Prince x Castenrayseweg Saartje), a 2009 Welsh Pony Gelding

(Martinez, Calif.) with her own (Orchard Red Prince x Castenrayseweg Saartje), a 2009 Welsh Pony Gelding Diane Kastama (Arroyo Grande, Calif.) with one of the following horses TBA: Freedom , a 2010 gelding owned by Koos De Ronde Joris (Fabuleus x Elline A), a 2014 KWPN stallion owned by Anna De Ronde Kasper (Fantijn x Aurose), a 2015 KWPN gelding owned by Koos De Ronde Tjibbe , a 2004 gelding owned by Koos De Ronde

(Arroyo Grande, Calif.) with one of the following horses TBA: Deborah Marcuccilli (Honeoye Falls, N.Y.), with one of the following horses TBA: Freedom , a 2010 gelding owned by Koos De Ronde Joris (Fabuleus x Elline A), a 2014 KWPN stallion owned by Anna De Ronde Kasper (Fantijn x Aurose), a 2015 KWPN gelding owned by Koos De Ronde Tjibbe , a 2004 gelding owned by Koos De Ronde

(Honeoye Falls, N.Y.), with one of the following horses TBA:

The following combination has been selected to represent U.S. Para Driving as an individual/team alternate:

Chrissy Aitken (Parma Heights, Ohio) with Nicolai 44 (Verona x Vulcain), a 2007 Freiberger gelding owned by Ulrike Schmidt

Competition Information

The 2025 FEI Para Driving World Championships will take place September 4-7, 2025, in Lähden, Germany. Additional information will be available soon on the official event page on FEI.org.

