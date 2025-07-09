US Equestrian Announces Athletes for 2025 FEI Driving World Championships for Combined Ponies

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the ranking of individual athletes selected to represent the U.S. at the 2025 FEI Driving World Championship for Combined Ponies subject to confirming the allocation of entries from the organizer. The championship will take place Sept. 17-21, 2025, at Le Pin au Haras, France.

The following athlete-and-pony combinations have been selected to represent USA Driving as individuals and are listed in ranked order:

Sarah Reitz (Honoye Falls, N.Y.) with Fferm Gwenffrwd Onyx Star (Hilin Peredur x Cottrell Charmer), her own 2007 Welsh Pony gelding.

Denise Loewe (Fort Collins, Colo.) with Steppy IK (Stepke IK x Hanna), her own 2013 Haflinger cross gelding

Anna Koopman (Middleburg, Va.) and Chandler Creek Eclipse (Thunder Michelangelo x FP Sunday Morning Coffee), her own 2010 Morgan gelding

Competition Information

The 2025 FEI Para Driving World Championships will take place Sept. 17-21, 2025, at Le Pin au Haras, France. Additional information will be available soon on the official event page on FEI.org.

