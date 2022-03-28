US Equestrian Announces Athletes for the 2022 FEI World Cup Finals™ for Dressage, Jumping, and Vaulting

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who will represent the U.S. in dressage, jumping, and vaulting at the 2022 FEI World Cup Finals. The Finals will be held in Leipzig, Germany, April 6-10, 2022.

U.S. Dressage

The following athletes/horse combinations will represent U.S. Dressage and are listed in alphabetical order:

Anna Buffini (San Diego, Calif.) and FRH Davinia la Douce , her own 2007 Hanoverian mare

Ashley Holzer (Wellington, Fla.) and Havanna 145, a 2007 Hanoverian mare owned by Diane Fellows

U.S. Jumping

The following athletes will represent U.S. Jumping and are listed in alphabetical order:

Misti Cassar (Canyon Country, Calif.) and Mylord Cornet , her own 2010 Oldenburg gelding

Katie Dinan (Wellington, Fla.) and Brego R'N B , a 2006 KWPN gelding owned by Grand Road Partners LLC

Margie Engle (Wellington, Fla.) and Dicas , a 2009 Rhinelander gelding owned by Gladewinds Partners, LLC; Selma Garber; Storm Ridge Capital, LLC; and Show Horse Inc.

Hunter Holloway (Topeka, Kan.) and Pepita Con Spita , a 2011 Westphalian mare owned by Hays Investment Corp.

Schuyler Riley (Wellington, Fla.) and Robin De Ponthual , a 2005 Selle Français gelding owned by Katherine Gallagher

Aaron Vale (Williston, Fla.) and Elusive , a 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Thinks Like a Horse

Kristen Vanderveen (Wellington, Fla.) and Bull Run's Prince of Peace , a 2009 Holsteiner gelding owned by Bull Run Jumpers Six LLC

Alessandra Volpi (Woodside, Calif.) and Berlinda , her own 2008 Warmblood mare

McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) Contagious, a 2009 Deutches Sportpferd gelding owned by Beechwood Stables LLC

U.S. Vaulting

The following athletes will represent U.S. Vaulting and are listed in alphabetical order:

Kalyn Noah (Newbury Park, Calif.)

Kimberly Palmer (Half Moon Bay, Calif.)

Learn more and find the schedule and results at www.weltcup-leipzig.de/en.

Watch the live stream at clipmyhorse.tv.

The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.