US Equestrian Announces the Appointment of Laura Roberts to Managing Director of Dressage

Lexington, Ky. -- US Equestrian (USEF) announces the appointment of Laura Roberts from Director of Dressage Performance and Event Support to Managing Director of Dressage. Roberts assumes the duties of former Managing Director of Dressage, Hallye Griffin, who was named Director of FEI Sport on March 22.

Laura Roberts, US Equestrian Managing Director of Dressage. (©Taylor Pence/US Equestrian)

“Over the past five years, I have worked closely with Hallye Griffin, alongside our USEF dressage staff and coaches, and I am excited to continue working within USA Dressage at the national and international levels as the Managing Director,” Roberts said. “We have a strong pathway in place and continue to see increased participation in all our programs. I'm looking forward to building upon the success and foundation of the past several years and supporting our athletes to deliver results at the highest levels."

Roberts steps into the position with extensive experience with U.S. Dressage in addition to USA Karate and U.S. Figure Skating. She began her career in the Olympic movement in 2013, serving as the Team USA Coordinator for the U.S. Figure Skating Team at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Games.

In her time at USEF, Roberts has served as Team Leader for the 2019 Pan American Games U.S. Dressage Team and several Nations Cup teams for the youth and senior levels.

Roberts will report to Griffin, who reports to USEF Chief of Sport David O’Connor. Roberts has worked under Griffin’s guidance for five years and is well-prepared for the transition.

“I am thrilled that Laura is stepping into the Managing Director role for dressage,” Griffin said. “Laura has worked closely with our coaching staff and committee members throughout her time with us and has developed invaluable knowledge about the ins and outs of dressage. She is a hard worker and a team player, and I have no doubt that she will be a great leader for U.S. Dressage.”

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.