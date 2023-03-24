Lexington, Ky. -- US Equestrian announces the appointment of Anna Brooks Thomas as Director of Driving.

Thomas joins the organization after nearly two years with the University of Virginia athletics department football office in the Atlantic Coast Conference, where she most recently served as Director of Player Engagement (March 2022-23) and previously served as Assistant Director of Football Operations (June 2021-March 2022).

Anna Brooks Thomas, US Equestrian Director of Driving (©US Equestrian/Matt Turer)

Before her time at Virginia, Thomas was the Director of Football Operations at Colgate University (Feb.-June 2021) in Hamilton, N.Y., and a Football Operations Assistant at the University of Richmond (June 2019-Feb. 2020) in Richmond, Va. With a background in vaulting as a junior, Thomas continues to vault and coach with Commonwealth Equestrian Vaulters in Delaplane, Va.

“I am so grateful to US Equestrian for this opportunity, and I would like to thank (University of Virginia Director of Player Development and Senior Advisor to the Head Football Coach) Carroll McCray for his mentorship in sport administration that led me here to USEF,” Thomas said. “Looking ahead, I am excited to contribute to the growth of the sport of combined driving nationally as well as developing and supporting our teams on the international stage.”

Thomas will report to Steven Morrissey, Managing Director of Sport Logistics & Non-Olympic Disciplines. Morrissey reports to new USEF Director of FEI Sport Hallye Griffin, who was appointed to the position Wednesday, March 22.

Thomas holds an M.Ed. in Higher Education—Intercollegiate Athletic Administration from the University of Virginia, a B.A. in History from the University of Alabama, and an Associates of Arts and Sciences from Rappahannock Community College (Va.).

