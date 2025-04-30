US Equestrian Announces Applications Opening for Driving Developing Program

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the application opening for the Driving Developing Program, as part of the USEF Combined Driving Athlete Pathway Program, designed to prepare U.S. driving athletes and equines for future success at the elite level in international competition, while continuing to invest in the development of combined driving in the United States.



Applications will open on Thursday, May 1, and close at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, 2025. The application can be found on the USEF Athlete Dashboard and additional information on the Driving Athlete Pathway programs can be found here.



Questions? Please contact Steven Morrissey, Managing Director of Sport Logistics and Non-Olympic Disciplines, at [email protected].



Stay Connected

Keep up with the Defender U.S. Driving Team. Follow USA Driving on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.