US Equestrian Announces Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team for the Perrigo Tryon Summer Dressage CPEDI3*

Mill Spring, N.C. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected to compete as part of the Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team at the Perrigo Tryon Summer Dressage CPEDI3*, which takes place June 18-20, 2021 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center.

The following pairs will represent the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Sydney Collier (Ann Arbor, Mich.) and All In One , a 2009 Hanoverian gelding owned by Going for Gold LLC

(Ann Arbor, Mich.) and , a 2009 Hanoverian gelding owned by Going for Gold LLC Rebecca Hart (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and El Corona Texel , a 2009 Dutch Warmblood owned by Rowan O’Riley

(Loxahatchee, Fla.) and , a 2009 Dutch Warmblood owned by Rowan O’Riley Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Solitaer 40 , a 2007 Hanoverian gelding owned by Kate, Craig, and Deena Shoemaker

(Wellington, Fla.) and , a 2007 Hanoverian gelding owned by Kate, Craig, and Deena Shoemaker Roxanne Trunnell (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Dolton, a 2012 Hanoverian gelding owned by Karin Flint and Flintwoode Farms LLC

Competition Information

The FEI Individual Tests will take place on Friday, June 18, followed by the FEI Team Tests on Saturday, with both days’ sessions beginning at 8:30 p.m. under the lights at the Tryon International Equestrian Center. All combinations with average scores of 60% or higher from the first two tests may return to the ring on Sunday, June 20, at 10:00 a.m. to ride their FEI Para Dressage Freestyle Tests.

The Perrigo Tryon Summer Dressage CPEDI3* will serve as the final observation event ahead of team selection for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Watch the livestream on USEF Network, presented by Perrigo.

Schedule/Results

Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date with the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team by following USA Para Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Use #USAParaDressage.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.