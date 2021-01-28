US Equestrian Announces Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team for First Team Outing of 2021

Wellington, Fla. – US Equestrian has announced the four combinations selected to the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team for the first FEI CPEDI 3* of the 2021 competition season. The Adequan Global Dressage Festival 3 CPEDI 3* will take place from January 28-30 at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival (AGDF) in Wellington, Fla. Michel Assouline will serve as Chef d’Equipe.



The following athlete-and-horse combinations will represent the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Sydney Collier (Ann Arbor, Mich.) and All In One, a 12-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Going for Gold LLC



Rebecca Hart (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Fortune 500, an 11-year-old Oldenburg gelding owned by Rowan O'Riley



Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Solitaer 40, a 14-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Kate, Craig, and Deena Shoemaker



Roxanne Trunnell (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Dolton, a 9-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Karin Flint and Flintwoode Farms LLC



Competition Information

Competition begins Thursday with the respective FEI Team Tests, followed by the FEI Individual Tests on Friday. The top one-third of the combinations per grade will move on to Saturday’s FEI Freestyle Tests under the lights in The Stadium at AGDF.



Schedule/Results



