US Equestrian Announces Additions to the 2022 Competition Calendar

The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) is pleased to announce the approval of hunter/jumper competitions to be added to the calendar for the first trimester of the 2022 competition year in Florida. In April 2021, the Board of Directors approved a resolution permitting the USEF to contemporaneously review all Mileage Exemption Requests for Hunter, Jumper, and Hunter/Jumper Licensed Competitions in Florida occurring within the first trimester of the 2022 competition year. This was done to provide the Federation the most universal consideration of the hunter/jumper competition landscape at that time of year in that region due to the concentration of horses in Florida during the first several months of the competition year caused by the seasonal migration of competitors.

The mileage exemption requests received were processed in accordance with the approved resolution and USEF rules. The USEF collected and reviewed materials relevant to these requests including applicant mileage exemption requests, recommendations of priority date holders, feedback from USEF Recognized Affiliate USHJA, feedback from the applicable USEF Department(s), the existing hunter/jumper competitions on the calendar in the first trimester in Florida, historical horse density and migration data, and applicable Federation rules and mileage exemption criteria.

In early August, USEF CEO Bill Moroney conducted site visits at applicant and priority date holder facilities in Florida, and met with organizers to discuss the competition environment and gather feedback. Follow up calls were conducted, allowing organizers the opportunity to provide additional information to support their requests.

A list of those additional approved competitions is available below. Once the licensing agreements have been executed, these competitions will be added to the USEF competition calendar which can be searched by clicking here.

The goal at USEF is to provide a competition environment that meets members’ needs for the development of equine and human athletes, horse and human safety and welfare, athlete protection, and a fair and level field of play.

If you have any questions about these additions to the competition calendar or the calendaring process, please contact Katlynn Wilbers at [email protected].

Approved Additions to the Florida Hunter/Jumper Calendar: First Trimester of 2022 Competition Year

The Ridge, Wellington FL

Approved to conduct the following competitions:

1/18/2022 – Comp #328164 - Equitation classes

1/25/2022 - Comp #328864 - Equitation classes

2/1/2022 - Comp #329156 - Equitation classes

2/8/2022 - Comp #328865 - Equitation classes

2/15/2022 - Comp #328166 - Equitation classes

2/22/2022 - Comp #328866 - Equitation classes

3/1/2022 - Comp #329157 - Equitation classes

3/8/2022 - Comp #328249 - Equitation classes

3/15/2022 - Comp #328868 - Equitation classes



HITS Ocala, Ocala, FL

Approved to conduct the following competitions:

1/18-23/2022 - Comp #330361 - Hunter National, Jumper Level 5, CSI2* (pending FEI approval) with total jumper prize money limit of $137,500

1/25-30/2022 - Comp #330362 - Hunter National, Jumper Level 5, with total jumper prize money limit of $137,500

2/1-6/2022 - Comp #330363 - Hunter National, Jumper Level 5, CSI2* (pending FEI approval) with total jumper prize money limit of $137,500

3/15-20/2022 - Comp #326591 - Hunter Premier, Jumper Level 6, CSI2* (pending FEI approval) with total jumper prize money limit of $300,000

3/22-27/2022 – Comp #330909 - Hunter Premier, Jumper Level 6 with total jumper prize money limit of $1,143,500



Fox Lea Farm, Venice, FL

Approved to conduct the following competitions:

1/19-23/2022 - Comp #335001 - Hunter National, Jumper Level 4 with total jumper prize money limit of $60,000

1/26-30/2022 - Comp #333307 - Hunter National, Jumper Level 4 with total jumper prize money limit of $60,000

2/2-6/2022 - Comp #333308 - Hunter National, Jumper Level 4 with total jumper prize money limit of $60,000

2/9-13/2022 - Comp #333309 - Hunter National, Jumper Level 4 with total jumper prize money limit of $60,000

2/16-20/2022 - Comp #333310 - Hunter National, Jumper Level 4 with total jumper prize money limit of $60,000

2/23-27/2022 - Comp #333326 - Hunter National, Jumper Level 4 with total jumper prize money limit of $60,000

3/2-6/2022 - Comp #333327 - Hunter National, Jumper Level 4 with total jumper prize money limit of $60,000

3/9-13/2022 - Comp #338652 - Hunter National, Jumper Level 4 with total jumper prize money limit of $60,000

3/16-20/2022 - Comp #341904 - Hunter National, Jumper Level 4 with total jumper prize money limit of $60,000



Split Rock Jumping Tour at TerraNova, Sarasota, FL

Approved to conduct the following competition:

1/26-30/2022 - Comp #341583 - Jumper Level 6 and CSI2* (pending FEI approval) with a limit of 400 horses



TerraNova, Sarasota, FL

Approved to conduct the following competitions: