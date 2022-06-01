US Equestrian Announces $250,000 Sapphire Grand Prix of Devon to be Broadcast Live on ESPN3 on Evening of Thursday, June 2

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian (USEF) is pleased to announce the Devon Sapphire Grand Prix CSI4* will be broadcast live on ESPN3 beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 2, and available on-demand to over 100 million broadband users in the United States. One of the top equestrian competitions in the United States for more than a century, the Devon Horse Show and Country Fair is known as one of the most competitive and iconic events in the sport.

“Beginning in the 1990’s, the Devon Horse Show and Country Fair was broadcast on ESPN for several years. USEF is pleased to partner with ESPN to bring equestrian sport once again to a broader audience on ESPN3. USEF is committed to partnering with mainstream platforms like ESPN to expand the visibility of equestrian sport and working with organizers of USEF licensed competitions to achieve this goal.” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian.

Equestrians of all ages compete year-round at USEF licensed competitions to qualify for the Devon Horse Show and Country Fair and compete at this famed venue, “Where Champions Meet.” The $250,000 Sapphire Grand Prix of Devon is the premiere jumping competition of the ten-day event, featuring top Olympic and championship level athlete-and-horse combinations vying for top honors in the famed Dixon Oval arena.

The 126th anniversary of the popular and prestigious Devon Horse Show and Country Fair will be live streamed and available with exclusive coverage on USEF Network from May 26 through June 5. Watch live, for free with a USEF Fan account or take 40 percent-off a subscriber membership with promo code Devon22. Coverage on USEF Network will include traditional hunter and jumper competitions, arena eventing, as well as Saddlebred, driving, exciting exhibitions and more. To learn more and register for a USEF Fan or Subscriber membership, visit www.usef.org/join-usef.

About Devon Horse Show and Country Fair

The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair is the longest running and largest outdoor multi-breed competition in North America. With the grandeur of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line setting the stage, the event features a world-class field that annually ranks among the most prominent internationally. The event also includes the country fair, which offers world-class shopping, rides, games, multiple dining options and special entertainment events. Mark your calendars for May 26- June 5, 2022, to celebrate the show’s 126th anniversary at the historic showgrounds.