©Shannon Brinkman

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce that bid applications are now open for the 2026 USEF Combined Driving National Championships. Organizers interested in hosting are invited to submit applications in accordance with the official criteria now available for review.



The 2026 USEF Combined Driving National Championship criteria, developed by the Driving Sport Committee and approved by the USEF Board of Directors, outlines eligibility, class offerings, and organizational requirements for host venues. While athletes and horses/ponies who do not meet the specified criteria may still compete in associated classes, they will not be eligible for National Championship placings (see DC 928.2.1.2 for participation guidelines).



2026 USEF Combined Driving National Championship Host Offerings:

Advanced Single Horse

Advanced Four-in-Hand Horses

Advanced Pair Horses, Intermediate Horses, Preliminary Horses, Training Horses & Para Driving (Horse and Pony combined division)

Advanced, Intermediate, Preliminary, and Training Ponies

This is an exciting opportunity for venues to showcase their facilities and contribute to the continued growth of combined driving in the United States. Host applications will be evaluated based on their ability to meet competition standards, deliver an exceptional experience for athletes and spectators, and uphold the values of US Equestrian.

The deadline for bid applications is July 1, 2025.

Interested organizers can access the full 2026 USEF Combined Driving National Championship bid application details here.

If you have any questions about the 2026 USEF Combined Driving National Championships please contact the Managing Director of Sport Logistics & Non-Olympic Disciplines, Steven Morrissey at [email protected].

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. driving by following USA Driving on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Use #USADriving.