US Equestrian Announces 2022 U.S. Saddle Seat World Cup Team and Coaches

Lexington, Ky. – Eleven athletes from eight states will represent the U.S. Saddle Seat World Cup Team at the 2022 Saddle Seat World Cup, to be held in Harrodsburg, Ky., from July 25-30. Coaches Katie Case (Simpsonville, Ky.) and Pam Roush (Lutz, Fla.) will lead the U.S. team against several teams from abroad.

The following athletes have been selected for the 2022 U.S. Saddle Seat World Cup Team (in alphabetical order):

Three-Gaited

Photo by Allie Poovey

Ella Hampton (Sheridan, Ind.)

Bostyn Leffler (Zionsville, Ind.)

Alayna Locascio (Dayton, Ohio)

Jessica Manzo (Lexington, Ky.)

Sophie Ouellette (Springvale, Mass.)

Sophie Yih (Alamo, Calif.)

Five-Gaited

Haley Berget (Oconomowoc, Wis.)

Nicole Leone (Kingston, N.H.)

Mae Luce (Spring Grove, Ill.)

Mia Provenzano (Elmhurst, Ill.)

Lauren Treiber (Hartland, Wis.)

These 11 athletes were selected for the 2022 U.S. Saddle Seat World Cup Team following a series of selection trials at William Woods University in 2019, demonstrating themselves as some of the top-scoring saddle seat equitation riders in the country. The 2020 team was unfortunately unable to showcase their abilities when the World Cup was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but US Equestrian is pleased to extend the opportunity for these elite riders and coaches to represent the U.S. at the 2022 Saddle Seat World Cup. If an athlete is unable to compete, the next highest-scoring athlete from the 2019 Selection Trials held at William Woods University would be selected as an alternate.

The Saddle Seat World Cup is a bi-annual international competition that originated in the early 1980s as an informal exchange of saddle seat riders between the United States and South Africa. Teams from as many as seven nations now compete for the coveted World Cup titles, riding unfamiliar horses as a true test of their equitation and horsemanship skills. The U.S. Saddle Seat World Cup Team is supported by a grant from the USA Equestrian Trust.

Additional contribution opportunities can be found here. Select “U.S. Saddle Seat World Cup” in the dropdown menu.

For additional information or questions regarding the Saddle Seat World Cup, please contact Emily McSweeney, National Breeds & Disciplines Special Projects Manager, at [email protected].

