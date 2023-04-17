US Equestrian and Adequan® Announce Continued Partnership for 2023

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that American Regent Animal Health, makers of Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), the Official Joint Therapy Product of US Equestrian, will continue its longtime support of the federation’s programs for 2023. New for this year, Adequan will be the title sponsor of the Adequan USEF Para Dressage National Championships and the Adequan/USEF Para Dressage Athlete of Honors program.

The Adequan/USEF Para Dressage Athlete of Honor Awards Program recognizes the highest-ranked para dressage athletes competing in the FEI Introductory A & B Tests. In doing so, the program strives to develop a solid foundation for future success in international para dressage competition by providing a steppingstone to the USEF para dressage program pathway.

The Adequan® USEF Para Dressage National Championships will take place as part of the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions in Wayne, Ill., August 21-27, 2023. Recipients of the Athlete of Honor Awards will be invited to Festival of Champions to receive their awards.

“US Equestrian’s partnership with Adequan has been instrumental in the growth and success of our U.S. Para Dressage program,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We’re so proud of all that our para dressage athletes have achieved in recent years, and Adequan’s support of the Adequan USEF Para Dressage National Championships and Adequan/USEF Para Dressage Athlete of Honor Program will help to ensure a bright future for the sport.”

“For more than 30 years, American Regent Animal Health and Adequan have supported horses and riders of all levels, and we’re excited to continue our support of USEF and the Para Dressage Program,” said Beth Anderson, manager of sponsorship and events at American Regent Animal Health. “Para Dressage riders have a special partnership with their horses which we’re proud to be a part of.”

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for over three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified American Regent portfolio. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.

PP-AI-US-0962